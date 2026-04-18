Darren Yapi News: Makes instant impact
Yapi scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing once accurately during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Miami.
Yapi entered the match in the 61st minute and scored a minute later while leading Colorado with his three shots. The goal was the first since March 14th for the forward as he's combined for five shots and two crosses over his last three appearances.
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