Darren Yapi News: Nets first goal of season

Yapi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus San Diego FC.

Yapi saw his first start of the season Saturday, seeing 66 minutes of play after appearing off the bench in his first three appearances of the campaign. He would see a goal, finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute. He hopes this earns him more time in the future, only seeing 99 minutes of play this campaign.