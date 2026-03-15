Darren Yapi News: Nets lone goal for Colorado

Yapi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Yapi recorded the only goal for Colorado on Saturday, adding onto two tackles and three shots made. He's scored two goals with an assist in the last two matches, making three starts in four contests played to open up the season.