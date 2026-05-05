Darren Yapi News: Signs multi-year contract

Yapi has been signed to a new contract with Colorado Rapids as a U22 Initiative player until the 2028/29 season, with an option for 2029/30, the club announced Tuesday.

Yapi has earned a place in his team's attacking midfield rotation over the last couple of seasons, recording some outstanding performances which have led to his new deal. Despite being 21 years old, Yapi already has significant experience in MLS, totaling 13 goals and six assists across 104 matches played (38 starts) since 2022. During the current campaign, he has scored three times and assisted twice in 626 minutes of play.