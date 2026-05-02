Darren Yapi News: Starting right away

Yapi (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's trip to Houston Dynamo.

Yapi wasn't forced to miss any game with the injury he sustained midweek in US Open Cup action, and he even made the starting lineup for the second straight contest in all competitions. He might now remain in contention with Georgi Minoungou for an attacking midfield spot. If given meaningful opportunities, Yapi will look to improve on his MLS season tallies of three goals and two assists over 10 matches played.