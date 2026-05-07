Darryl Bakola headshot

Darryl Bakola Injury: Available versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Bakola (knee) "hasn't trained a lot recently but will be with us Friday," coach Fabio Grosso informed.

Bakola will be an option after sitting out four matches because of a knee sprain, but he will be eased into action since he's far from 100 percent and had a limited role beforehand. He has assisted once and added two key passes, one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles (zero won) in his last four appearances (one start).

Darryl Bakola
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