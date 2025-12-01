Bakola was the surprise absentee in Saturday's draw against Toulouse in the Velodrome following his impressive performance against Newcastle in the Champions League last week. The youngster suffered a minor calf issue in training ahead of the game and was rested by coach Roberto de Zerbi to avoid taking any risks with the Olympian sensation. Bakola will likely be back for Friday's clash against Lille although his calf issue will have to be monitored. If he had to miss the game Bilal Nadir would see increased playing time in the attacking midfield.