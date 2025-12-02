Bakola was rested during the last clash against Toulouse due to a minor calf issue and to allow him to recover from his impressive first career start with OM that led to his first assist as well against Newcastle in the Champions League. The youngster is ready for senior soccer and that has been confirmed by Sporting Director Medhi Benatia again on Tuesday night, suggesting Bakola will likely get a larger role in the upcoming fixtures of Marseille, as he is now quite high in the hierarchy of the midfielders.