Darryl Bakola Injury: Will sit out Parma game

Bakola (undisclosed) "won't make the squad for Sunday," coach Fabio Grosso announced.

Bakola recently missed time with a knee sprain but had returned in the last round. Alieu Fadera will deputize Armand Lauriente in relief. Bakola hasn't found much room since joining from Olympique Marseille, assisting once and registering three shots (one on target), three chances created and eight tackles in six appearances (one start).