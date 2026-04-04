Darryl Bakola News: Assists off the bench versus Cagliari

Bakola assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (zero won) and two chances created in 21 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Bakola had a lively shift as a sub and fed Andrea Pinamonti by beating a defender to the punch on a long ball ahead of a late game-winner. He'll back up and compete with Armand Lauriente on the left flank the rest of the way. He has registered five tackles (zero won), two shots (zero on target) and two chances created in the last four rounds (one start).