Darryl Bakola News: Comes off the bench late against Torino

Bakola (knee) had two crosses (zero accurate), one corner and one shot (one on target) in six minutes in Friday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Bakola got busy during a short stint off the bench, picking up a small amount of stats across the board on offense. He'll play second fiddle to Armand Lauriente, Morten Thorsby and Domenico Berardi down the stretch. He has assisted once and logged three shots (one on target), two chances created, and three crosses (zero accurate) in his last five appearances (one start).