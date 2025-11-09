Bakola came on late with Marseille 3-0 up and immediately helped maintain the press. He kept his passes simple, supported the fullback, and prevented Brest from building any late momentum. He attempted two shots, one on target and another from distance that came very close to the top left corner and could have been a goal-of-the-season contender. Bakola has been impressive for his age when coming off the bench on five occasions in Ligue 1 this season, and it looks like he could settle in the senior squad and see increased playing time in the second part of the season. His potential and young talent remind fans of Boubacar Kamara, who secured an undisputed starting role once implemented.