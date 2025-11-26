Bakola made his first Champions League start and appearance at only 17-years-old on Tuesday against Newcastle and had a sensational outing, supplying the long ball through the lines that launched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 46th minute equalizer. He showed composure to pick the pass rather than simply clearing under pressure at the start of the second half. In the first period, he worked hard defensively as Marseille struggled to impose themselves. The youngster was chosen over Angel for his physical which was highlighted by his three deemed fouls against the Magpies. Bakola had a mature outing for his young age and will likely earn many more starts with the Phoceans during the second part of the season, as he is set to become a fans favorite already.