Darwin Guagua News: Signs with Brentford, leaves on loan
Guagua signed with Brentford on Friday and was immediately loaned out to Merida AD for the 2026/27 season.
Guagua is the latest Ecuadorian prospect to join a European side as a teenager, following in the footsteps of Kendry Paez and Justin Lerma, among several others. Guagua will initially report to Brentford B, but a good showing at Merida could put him on the fast track to a first-team role.
Darwin Guagua
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now