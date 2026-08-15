Darwin Guagua News: Signs with Brentford, leaves on loan

Guagua signed with Brentford on Friday and was immediately loaned out to Merida AD for the 2026/27 season.

Guagua is the latest Ecuadorian prospect to join a European side as a teenager, following in the footsteps of Kendry Paez and Justin Lerma, among several others. Guagua will initially report to Brentford B, but a good showing at Merida could put him on the fast track to a first-team role.