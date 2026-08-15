Darwin Guagua headshot

Darwin Guagua News: Signs with Brentford, leaves on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Guagua signed with Brentford on Friday and was immediately loaned out to Merida AD for the 2026/27 season.

Guagua is the latest Ecuadorian prospect to join a European side as a teenager, following in the footsteps of Kendry Paez and Justin Lerma, among several others. Guagua will initially report to Brentford B, but a good showing at Merida could put him on the fast track to a first-team role.

Darwin Guagua
 Free Agent
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