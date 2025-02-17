Darwin Machis News: Appears from bench

Machis generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Sevilla.

Machis saw an appearance for a second match in a row since returning from injury, seeing 45 minutes of play off the bench. He was okay in his time on the field, seeing one of the better performances of any Valladolid player in the brutal loss, notching two shots and three crosses. This was only his ninth appearance of the season, with five being starts,