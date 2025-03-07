Darwin Nunez News: Provide crucial assist in Paris

Darwin Nunez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Darwin Nunez came from the bench with 23 minutes to go and offered decent variation in attack that Liverpool had been missing in the game. His assist came from great hold-up play where he held off Marquinhos on several occasions before feeding through the overlapping Harvey Elliott to score the winner. This was the forward's first goal involvement in nine games, which has been a tough time for him, after several big misses in key moments of games.