Dave Romney News: Logs double-digit clearances in win
Romney made 10 clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Romney had another flawless performance at the heart of the defense, clearing the danger every single time he was called into action to help his team starting the campaign with back-to-back wins. With 16 clearances over two starts, the center-back has all the ingredients to remain among the top fantasy performers at his position for another year.
