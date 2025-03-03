Fantasy Soccer
Dave Romney headshot

Dave Romney News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Romney made 10 clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Romney had another flawless performance at the heart of the defense, clearing the danger every single time he was called into action to help his team starting the campaign with back-to-back wins. With 16 clearances over two starts, the center-back has all the ingredients to remain among the top fantasy performers at his position for another year.

Dave Romney
San Jose Earthquakes
