Dave Romney News: Makes three clearances in win

Romney generated one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Romney contributed a variety of stats to the clean sheet in the midweek clash. The center-back shared defensive responsibilities with Daniel Munie and Rodrigues in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Over 15 matches played, Romney's fantasy value has come from his average of 5.9 clearances per game, which is the second-most on the squad in 2025.