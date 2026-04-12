Dave Romney News: Scores header in victory

Romney scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Romney put the game on ice with the fourth and final goal in the 75th minute of Saturday's 3-1 road win at Sporting Kansas City, rising to meet Daniel Munie's delivery and powering home the header to put the result beyond any doubt while stretching San Jose's winning streak to six straight matches in MLS play. He also turned in a dominant showing at center-back in his first start of the season, locking things down defensively with two tackles and two clearances in a composed, no-nonsense shift at the back.