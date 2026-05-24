David Affengruber News: 8 clearances against Girona

Affengruber had two tackles (two won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Affengruber was one of Elche's most composed performers in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Girona on the final day of the season, anchoring the right side of a back four that held firm against sustained Girona pressure throughout the second half as the hosts desperately searched for the win they needed to survive, while also adding two tackles, one interception and eight clearances. Affengruber ends the 2025-26 La Liga season with one goal, one assist, 74 tackles, 51 interceptions and 178 clearances across 36 appearances, establishing himself as a composed and reliable starter in a side that spent the entire campaign battling relegation before securing survival on the final day.