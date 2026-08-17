David Affengruber News: Leader in blocks, tackles
Affengruber took two off target shots, blocked a shot, made two tackles (winning both) and five clearances during Monday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo.
Affengruber finished with the second most clearances on the team while leading Elche in blocks and tackles. The defender should remain a main fixture in the Elche back line following last season's 33 starts across 36 league appearances.
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