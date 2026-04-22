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David Affengruber News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Affengruber scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Affengruber had a big impact in this win with a goal and an assist, showing he can contribute from the defensive spot. He has a great matchup to keep this production going when he plays against Oviedo, a team which has conceded 48 goals in La Liga play this season.

David Affengruber
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