David Affengruber News: Suspension cleared
Affengruber is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Affengruber has served his suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in La Liga and is set to return in the next contest. The defender is an undisputed starter in the backline for the Franjiverdes and will likely regain that role on Friday against Athletic Club.
