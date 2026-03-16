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David Alaba Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Alaba (calf) is in the squad list for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club posted.

Alaba has recovered from the calf injury that kept him sidelined for the last three games across all competitions and is back as an option for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League. The Austrian veteran is still expected to continue in a rotational role for the Merengues moving forward. That said, he could see minutes off the bench in this one since Raul Asencio (neck) is still out due to an injury, which could open the door for Alaba to log a bigger share of playing time.

David Alaba
Real Madrid
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