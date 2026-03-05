David Alaba headshot

David Alaba Injury: Ruled out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Alaba (calf) remains in treatment and is ruled out for the time being, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per AS. "Alaba won't be available, that's for sure."

Alaba picked up a calf injury in the last match against Getafe and will be sidelined for now as he continues treatment to recover from the issue. This is a tough break for the Merengues, who are already thin at the back due to injuries and suspensions, and Alaba was expected to play a key role during this stretch. That said, Raul Asencio (neck) has returned to full training with the squad and is likely to be back in the mix moving forward while holding the starting spot in central defense.

