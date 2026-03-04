David Alaba headshot

David Alaba Injury: Still in treatment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:34am

Alaba (calf) appears to be in doubt for Friday's match against Celta Vigo as he remains in treatment with a calf injury, according to Mechlor Ruiz of Tiempo de Juego.

Alaba is still dealing with his calf injury after exiting Monday's match early and is still in treatment, not yet an option for the club. This leaves him in doubt for their match on Saturday, facing Celta Vigo in league play. The major concern is that they could be heading into their UCL game against Manchester on Tuesday with limited depth in the defense, as Raul Asencio (neck) and Eder Militao (hamstring) are still recovering as well.

David Alaba
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Alaba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Alaba See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
134 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
223 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
330 days ago