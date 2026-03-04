David Alaba Injury: Still in treatment

Alaba (calf) appears to be in doubt for Friday's match against Celta Vigo as he remains in treatment with a calf injury, according to Mechlor Ruiz of Tiempo de Juego.

Alaba is still dealing with his calf injury after exiting Monday's match early and is still in treatment, not yet an option for the club. This leaves him in doubt for their match on Saturday, facing Celta Vigo in league play. The major concern is that they could be heading into their UCL game against Manchester on Tuesday with limited depth in the defense, as Raul Asencio (neck) and Eder Militao (hamstring) are still recovering as well.