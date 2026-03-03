David Alaba Injury: Subbed off due to overload

Alaba was substituted at halftime of Monday's 1-0 defeat against Getafe due to muscle overload, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Alaba cracked the starting XI for the second time in three matches but his night was cut short after he picked up a muscular overload that forced him off at halftime in Monday's loss to Getafe. The center-back was replaced by Dean Huijsen, who should continue to handle the starting duties when available, but after Huijsen picked up a yellow card and is now suspended for the next match, Real Madrid suddenly find themselves thin at the back if Alaba is sidelined. Aurelien Tchouameni could be pushed into a deeper role again if Alaba is not fit, especially with Raul Asencio (neck) still a doubt, leaving Madrid scrambling for solutions on the defensive line.