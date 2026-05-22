David Alaba News: Leaving Real Madrid
Alaba will no longer play for Real Madrid in upcoming seasons, with the club making his departure official Friday.
Alaba served for the Merengue team from 2021 to 2026 as a defensive contributor who helped obtain titles such as two UEFA Champions Leagues, two La Liga championships and two Club World Cups. Although his involvement was limited by injuries in the last few years, he scored four goals and eight assists across 118 appearances (100 starts) considering league and European action. Additionally, he averaged 1.1 crosses, 1.8 clearances, 0.7 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game over that period. Having transitioned from winger to center-back throughout his career, the veteran could be an attractive defensive option for many clubs in the near future.
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