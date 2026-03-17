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David Alaba News: Substitute option Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Alaba (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's meeting with Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL round of 16.

Alaba was in and out of the initial lineup before getting hurt, but he's now back in the rotation with Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger while Raul Asencio (neck) and Eder Militao (hamstring) are sidelined. The Austrian will look to be a source of defensive stats as soon as he's ready to see meaningful action.

David Alaba
Real Madrid
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