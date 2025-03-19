David Alaba News: Unused before break

Alaba went unused in the final two matches before the international break.

Alaba made three starts in four matches prior to going unused, though it's possible his load is being carefully managed. The defender missed a large portion of the season via injury and his first attempt at coming back was marred by a setback. When fit Alaba is a valuable depth option, but Madrid are clearly being cautious in bringing him up to speed for the run in to end the campaign.