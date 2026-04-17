David Ayala Injury: Out with injury
Ayala is out for the time being due to an undisclosed injury, according to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.
Ayala was not on the field in the last match and will now be sidelined, as the midfielder suffers from an undisclosed injury. This is a decent absence, as he started in three of their past four games, although he hasn't been much of a contributor yet. Yannick Bright and Telasco Jose Segovia are likely to continue in the center of the midfield while Ayala is out.
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