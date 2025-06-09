David Ayala News: Bags winning goal

Ayala scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Ayala was the hero of Sunday's match as he scored a winning goal in the 92nd minute of the contest. This marks his second goal of the season, with his last coming April 3rd, where he also notched an assist. This accounts for all three goal contributions this season, with two goals and an assist in 16 appearances.