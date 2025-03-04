David Ayala News: Engine in midfield

Ayala recorded two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Austin FC.

Ayala was all over the place for Portland in their victory over Austin on Saturday. In 82 minutes played, the Argentinian played six passes into the final third, completed all four of his long ball passes, won five of his six duels, and made two interceptions. Ayala has yet to record a goal contribution this MLS season, but it has only been two games. He will have a chance to open his account this Sunday against Nashville FC.