David Ayala News: Picked for bench
Ayala (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Toronto.
Ayala is back in the mix this week after some injury concerns, as the midfielder has recovered from his groin injury. With three starts before his injury, he will look to see some time to test his legs before earning back a starting role.
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