David Ayala headshot

David Ayala News: Ready to go for full season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Ayala (undisclosed) won't have any games restrictions in 2025 and is fully fit to start the season against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Timbers reporter Adam Susman.

Ayala started in 20 of his 31 appearances in 2024, racking up one goal, one assist, 56 tackles, 37 interceptions, 36 clearances and 17 chances created. He should be a regular for the Timbers once again in 2025.

David Ayala
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
