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David Brekalo Injury: Doubtful with leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Brekalo is questionable with a lower leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Brekalo's status is uncertain, and his availability will depend on the severity of his injury. He has featured in each of the six MLS clashes he has been available for this year, averaging 6.0 clearances per game over that span. Nolan Miller will likely get the nod if Brekalo is unable to play.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
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