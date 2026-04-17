David Brekalo Injury: Doubtful with leg issue
Brekalo is questionable with a lower leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Brekalo's status is uncertain, and his availability will depend on the severity of his injury. He has featured in each of the six MLS clashes he has been available for this year, averaging 6.0 clearances per game over that span. Nolan Miller will likely get the nod if Brekalo is unable to play.
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