David Brekalo Injury: Suffers leg injury

Brekalo (lower leg) is questionable for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Brekalo is dealing with some issues in his leg and could miss time, now questionable moving forward. Luckily, if he were to miss time, the international break is on the horizon and would give him some rest. However, he is a starter, so his absence would shake things up, with Nolan Miller as a potential replacement.