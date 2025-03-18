Fantasy Soccer
David Brekalo headshot

David Brekalo Injury: Will represent Slovenia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Brekalo has been called up by Slovenia for both games against Slovakia in the Nations League qualifications on March 20 and March 23, respectively.

Brekalo started the opening game of the season before picking up a shoulder injury and returning for eight minutes in Orlando's last contest. He will miss Saturday's match against D.C. United due to a call-up but should be back in time to face LA Galaxy on March 29. Robin Jansson and Rodrigo Schlegel will likely form the central defense on Saturday.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
