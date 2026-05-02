David Brekalo News: Bench option in derby

Brekalo (lower leg) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game versus Inter Miami.

Brekalo could play again in the rivalry match following a three-game absence due to his leg injury. The defender is a reliable contributor of passes and clearances when on the field, but his upside might be limited until he regains a starting spot. He'll contend with Iago Teodoro and Adrian Marin for a place in Orlando's back line in upcoming fixtures.