David Brekalo News: Bench option in derby
Brekalo (lower leg) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game versus Inter Miami.
Brekalo could play again in the rivalry match following a three-game absence due to his leg injury. The defender is a reliable contributor of passes and clearances when on the field, but his upside might be limited until he regains a starting spot. He'll contend with Iago Teodoro and Adrian Marin for a place in Orlando's back line in upcoming fixtures.
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