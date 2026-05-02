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David Brekalo News: Bench option in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Brekalo (lower leg) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game versus Inter Miami.

Brekalo could play again in the rivalry match following a three-game absence due to his leg injury. The defender is a reliable contributor of passes and clearances when on the field, but his upside might be limited until he regains a starting spot. He'll contend with Iago Teodoro and Adrian Marin for a place in Orlando's back line in upcoming fixtures.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
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