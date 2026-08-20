David Brekalo News: Scores off header
Brekalo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Chicago Fire.
Brekalo's header leveled the score for Orlando but the defender wasn't providing much outside of his goal on a set piece. He's likely going to be more occupied on the defensive end against Real Salt Lake, a team which has tallied 33 goals through 19 MLS games.
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