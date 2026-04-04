David Brekalo News: Starting against LAFC
Brekalo (lower leg) is in the starting squad for Saturday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.
Brekalo missed the previous league contest due to a leg issue, but he recovered in time to regain a starting position. He'll serve as part of a back line alongside Iago Teodoro and Nolan Miller and could be relied on for clearances, although Orlando have little clean sheet chances based on their recent performance.
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