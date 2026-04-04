David Brekalo headshot

David Brekalo News: Starting against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Brekalo (lower leg) is in the starting squad for Saturday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.

Brekalo missed the previous league contest due to a leg issue, but he recovered in time to regain a starting position. He'll serve as part of a back line alongside Iago Teodoro and Nolan Miller and could be relied on for clearances, although Orlando have little clean sheet chances based on their recent performance.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Brekalo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Brekalo See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024