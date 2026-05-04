David Brooks News: Earns assist
Brooks assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Brooks would come up with an assist Sunday, finding Rayan in the 77th minute for the final goal of the match. This comes even though he was a substitute, featuring in only the 70th minute. That said, he has only started in 13 of his 29 appeaeances all season, recording one goal and three assists.
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