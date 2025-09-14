Brooks managed just one blocked attempt Saturday, but was a key contributor to many of the Cherries attacking plays. He was subbed after 67 minutes. The Welsh international has demonstrated during the opening four games that he is regaining the form that made him a pivotal player in previous seasons. He has produced just one assist, with his teammates poor finishing gating him registering more. With his current form and activity on the field, he will inevitably be a regular producing assists and goals as the season progresses.