Brooks was heavily involved early in Saturday's clash against Burnley, first curling a left footed effort just wide after being picked out by Antoine Semenyo, then dragging another low shot narrowly past the near post following a clever Evanilson touch. He continued to appear in dangerous pockets, including a second half header over the bar from Marcos Senesi's far post cross, ending a solid performance in his first start in over a month while contributing a season high six shots to go with one chance created. Brooks is expected to see increased playing time in the coming weeks, with Tyler Adams (knee) sidelined for some time.