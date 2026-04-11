David Carmo Injury: Likely against Celta Vigo

Carmo (muscular) completed a normal training week and is on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per Nacho Asparren of La Nueva Espana. "Carmo, Ovie, and Lucas had a normal week, and if there are no setbacks, they will be available to play and could join the team. This expands our options."

Carmo had been working his way back from his muscular issue and a full week of normal training is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return. The center-back had gone unused in his last two appearances despite being available, so his immediate role upon return will depend on coach Almada's selection preferences, but the expanded options his fitness provides are a welcome boost for Oviedo heading into a crucial relegation battle fixture.