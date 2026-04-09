David Carmo Injury: Trains with group

Carmo (undisclosed) has trained with the group ahead of Sunday's match against Celta Vigo, according to RTPA.

Carmo is looking to be back in the fold this week after an undisclosed injury, as the defender has been able to train again. This is good news for the typical starting defender, as his return could come as early as Sunday. However, he did go unused in his past two appearances, so he could miss the start if an option, likely a game-time decision.