David Carmo News: Busy defensive display in loss

David Carmo was busy defesively but his side fell to a late 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid. He won both tackles he attempted in the game and made six clearances. He has made 24 clearances across his last four matches. This is the third time he has won two or more tackles in a game this season.