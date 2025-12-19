Costas hasn't been spotted in team training this week yet and is expected to train on Friday but is currently dealing with back problems, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo. His absence would be a big blow for Oviedo since he has been an undisputed starter with the two first coaches this season and is expected to hold a similar role under new manager Guillermo Almada. If he had to miss the game on Saturday, Eric Bailly could be in line to start in central defense to replace him.