David Costas Injury: Trains normally

Costas (muscular) was spotted training normally with the team Wednesday, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Costas missed the last five matches with a muscular injury, but the defender appears to have turned the corner after being spotted training normally Wednesday. He is now in a strong position to return to the squad for Saturday's clash against Valencia. Costas has been an undisputed starter for Real Oviedo this season and should regain his usual spot in the lineup once he is fully back to match fitness.