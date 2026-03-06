David Costas Injury: Trains with team Friday

Costas (muscular) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Costas returned to team training Friday after missing the last four games with a muscular injury, and the defender is trending toward being available for Monday's clash with Espanyol with two more training sessions still on the schedule before kickoff. Costas has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Oviedo this season and should regain that role when full back fit.